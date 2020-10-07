Eddie Van Halen, popular guitarist died on Tuesday at the age of 65. He breathed his last after battling cancer.The late artist was one of the most iconic guitarists in rock culture and his band was considered to be one of the most celebrated ones. His son, Wolf Van Halen informed the news on Twitter. He shared an emotional note bidding his father goodbye with his picture. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Late Legendary Singer Laid to Rest With Police Honours (View Pics).

He wrote, "I can’t believe I’m having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop." Check out the tweet below.

Wolf Van Halen's Tweet:

The great musician old more than 75 million albums and included hits like “Runnin’ with the Devil,” and “Eruption”. 2020 has definitely taken away some of the most loved artists from the world of music. We hope the friends and family of the late guitarist find strength. RIP Eddie Van Halen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).