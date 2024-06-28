One of the most anticipated releases this year, A Quiet Place: Day One, hit the theatres on Friday, June 28. The movie is a spinoff prequel to the franchise first established by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the movie A Quiet Place, released in 2018. A sequel to the horror-sci-fi came in 2020. Both parts were directed by John Krasinski. However, in the third instalment, Michael Sarnoski takes over the direction. The cast of A Quiet Place: Day One includes Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, among others. The first reviews for the apocalyptic horror film are out, and critics seem pretty impressed with what the film offers. Check out their reviews. IF Movie Review: John Krasinski-Ryan Reynolds' Occasionally Charming Film Loses Some Appeal in Its Knotty Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Guardian: " This prequel, directed by Michael Sarnoski (the creator of Pig, starring Nicolas Cage) shows two strangers finding a connection on the very first day of the aliens’ attack; it is well made and well acted, with a fervent lead performance from Lupita Nyong’o. Unlike the previous two films, which show people who have evolved their survivor silence over time, this movie must rather hurriedly accelerate the humans’ learning of this. We see a lot more of what the monsters look like, and, like Ridley Scott’s aliens, they have a nasty habit of shoving their horrible faces right up close to their aghast and immobile potential victims."

The Indian Express: "Unlike the other two A Quiet Place films, this film is not directed by John Krasinski but only co-written by him. Director Sarnoski, who showed some promise with his only previous feature Pig, has inherited a successful template and makes little effort to put his own imprint on it. However, A Quiet Place: Day One breaks its one cardinal rule: it can never settle down.

Watch ‘A Quiet Place Day One’ Trailer:

Times Now: "While A Quiet Place: Day One is a good addendum to the previous films, it can be watched without seeing them. The technical aspects are ace as well. The VFX of the bloodthirsty aliens to a devastated New York are impressive. But the highlight of the film is its glorious sound design that keeps viewers grounded in its narrative. The use of songs and music is also sparse; certain tracks add extra emotional impact. With sensitive, layered performances by its leads, A Quiet Place: Day One is a heartfelt horror thriller."

Filmfare: "Director Michael Sarnoski has done a huge disservice to the original product. It's hard to invest emotionally in the central characters when nothing happens to them despite them making all sorts of blunders. What we got is a film about a super intelligent cat whose owner’s top priority during an extinction-level calamity is to sate her craving for pizza…" A Quiet Place Day One Trailer: Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou Face Alien Menace; Film Releases in Theatres on June 28 (Watch Video).

After reading the above reviews, will you watch horror movies in the theatre? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).