Americal actor Armie Hammer has once again made it to headlines after he shared a video on his private Instagram account which was 'disturbing'. The said video went viral online in no time as it flashed a woman wearing lingerie and posing in an obscene manner in a hotel room. The lady was referred to as ‘Miss Cayman’. After this, the actor was contacted by the police as per a complaint received from The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee Reportedly, the case was closed, the actor was warned and no arrest was made. Rebecca Trailer: Armie Hammer and Lily James' Gothic Romance Looks Intriguing (Watch Video).

The video uploaded by the star was captioned as, “Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there.” For the one's who don't know, it's been 10 years that Hammer and his ex-wife has been separated. They also have two kids. Armie Hammer Birthday Special: From The Social Network to Final Portrait, Brilliant Movies of the American Actor that You Shouldn't Miss.

Well, this does not end here, as post the mayhem, Armie issued an apology to the media portal, Cayman Compass. “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman”. No arrest was made in the case. Armie added in the apology, "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," the statement read. Armie Hammer Reacts to Alleged Sexual Chats Leaked Online, Says ‘I’m Not Responding to These Bullsh*t Claims’.

However, this is not the first time the actor has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. As earlier, Armie was accused by a woman for sending her lewd DMs, after which many other girls also came to the forefront to reveal their bad experiences with Hammer. Stay tuned!

