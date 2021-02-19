The Puerto Rican actor and producer, Benicio del Toro is a legend who has given several memorable performances on the screen. He kickstarted his career with small television roles where he often picked up the characters of thugs and drug dealers. A few of the early projects that he worked on included Miami Vice and the NBC miniseries Drug Wars: The Camarena Story. He then bagged his first role in the film when he was cast in Big Top Pee-wee. He also took up the role of Dario in the James Bond film Licence to Kill and wowed everyone with his performance.

His breakout performance was in The Usual Suspects that garnered him recognition. He essayed the role of mumbling, quip Fred Fenster in the film which helped him established as a character actor. He went on to feature in hit films like Basquiat, The Fan, Excess Baggage, The Way of the Gun, The Wolf Man, Things We Lost in the Fire and more. The actor also essayed the role of The Collector in Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

Some of the films were so well written that Benicio del Toro's characters became iconic only for these lines. His dialogue delivery is so amazing that he was able to move people with his performance. Be it essaying the role of a baddie or essaying the role of one of the revengeful person, del Toro's dialogues made him sound even more impactful. So today as the actor is celebrating his 54th birthday, we thought of listing 5 of his best dialogues for you.

Check Out the List Below:

“I think a plan is just a list of things that don't happen.” - Harold Longbaugh, Way Of The Gun

Benicio del Toro in Way Of The Gun (Photo Credit; Facebook)

“This is not a business, this is show business. Punching below the belt is not only all right, it's rewarded.” - Rex, Swimming With The Sharks

Benicio del Toro in Swimming With The Sharks (Photo Credit; Facebook)

“If someone strikes you on your right cheek, turn your other to him also.” - Jack Jordan, 21 Grams

Benicio del Toro in 21 Grams (Photo Credit; Facebook)

“Do you know the best way to make a dream come true? Do you? It's to wake up.” - Vincent, Excess Baggage

Benicio del Toro in Excess Baggage (Photo Credit; Facebook)

“A heart is the only thing that has value. If you have one, get rid of it.” - Harold Longbaugh, Way Of The Gun

Benicio del Toro in Way Of The Gun (Photo Credit; Facebook)

Benicio del Toro is a legendary actor and we wish to see him more and moe on the screen. Join us in wishing the actor a very happy 54th birthday.

