People with their name ending in Del Toro are known to have exceptional talent in Hollywood, and Benicio Del Toro is definitely an exceptionally talented actor. Del Toro has constantly raised the bar for what an actor can achieve in a role. Oftentimes playing characters that are eccentric or stoic in nature, Del Toro has a great command of the screen. Extremely intimidating when he has to be, he can get the audiences wrapped up in his stories fairly quickly. Benicio del Toro Birthday: 5 Iconic Quotes by the Academy Award Winner That Just Make So Much Sense In Real Life.

Having a great diverse set of films, Del Toro can be seen taking down drug cartels in Sicario or you can see him as a jaded cop in Traffic. He has a great set of films. So to celebrate Benicio Del Toro’s 55th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his must watch films. Benicio Del Toro to Star in 'White Lies'.

21 Grams

When a freak accident brings together a mathematician, a grieving mother and a born again ex-con, things get complicated. 21 Grams is the second part of the director’s death trilogy and follows nonlinear storylines. It’s quite the watch that will challenge you at many parts, but will be ultimately rewarding. Del Toro plays the role of an ex-con, and this role earned him his second Oscar nomination.

The Usual Suspects

While the legacy of this movie has been tarnished by some of the involved parties, the other members of this production still bring their A game. It’s about a sole survivor telling details of a shootout on a boat when five suspects met during a police lineup. It’s a pretty interesting concept that’s executed flawlessly.

Traffic

After a conservative judge is appointed to fight the war on drugs, he finds out that his daughter is addicted to them too. It also follows two DEA agents trying to protect an informant and a drug lord’s wife trying to carry on the family business. The movie is again nonlinear in format, and Del Toro’s role here also earned him an Oscar.

Sin City

This adaptation of Frank Miller’s iconic comic, Sin City is a great comic book film that sees an ex-convict go on a rampage to find his lover's killer. Del Toro plays the role of the predatory and unhinged Jackie Boy, the villain of the film.

Sicario

Sicario follows a FBI agent who is enlisted by a taskforce to take down a drug cartel in Mexico. What follows is a tale of revenge that comes out of nowhere and will leave your jaw dropped. Sicario features Del Toro’s best performance yet.

Del Toro is seriously one gifted actor and we can’t wait to see what else he does next. With this we finish off the list and wish Benicio Del Toro a very happy birthday.

