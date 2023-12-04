Grammy-winner Billie Eilish has reportedly lost over 100K followers on Instagram after she said that she's queer. It was reported that the singer lost 117,750 followers in the last 30 days with the peak being on December 3. On that day, a day after the interview took place, 40,428 Instagram users hit the unfollow button on the Grammy winner's page. Billie Eilish Calls Out Portal for 'Outing' Her as Bisexual During Red Carpet Interview Video in Her Insta Post!

During the Saturday interview at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch event, Billie discussed her statement about being "attracted" to women in the magazine's Power of Women issue last month, reports aceshowbiz.com. Asked if she had intended to come out in the article, the "bad guy" singer said: "No I didn't. But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?'... I didn't realise people didn't know." Billie Eilish Says 'Wasn't It Obvious' After Revealing She Is 'Attracted' to Women (Watch Video).

Billie Eilish Calls Out Variety:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

She went on to say she didn't "really believe in the concept of coming out," adding that "I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?' I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops." Upon catching wind of Billie's remarks, fans quickly took to social media to express their shock.

Eilish also talked about her reaction after the article was published last month. "I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today!" she recalled. "..OK cool. But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it!" before concluding: "But... I am for the girls."

