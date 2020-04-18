Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Shares a BTS Video Of a Deadly Stunt Shoot, Shows Gratitude for the Stunt Team for Their Incredible Work

Chris Hemsworth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The makers of Marvel's biggest film, Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers are back but this time with their an action thriller for Netflix. Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth has been in the headlines ever since its shoot days for which, the Thor actor had travelled all the way to Dhaka. The trailer of the upcoming film was released recently and it looks like it is going to be an adrenaline-rushing ride for those who enjoy action thrillers. We have been seeing some BTS videos of the amazingly choreographed action pieces. In a recent post, Hemsworth was seen appreciating his stuntmen. Extraction: Randeep Hooda Is Excited for His Hollywood Debut Opposite Chris Hemsworth (Read Tweet).

Hemsworth took to Instagram to post a video showing how experts handled a particular stunt-heavy shot. The actor in his post mentioned how the film's stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of those shots and showed his appreciation and gratitude for their work. The actor wrote, "It’s truly incredible to see, truly painful to see actually! The movie wouldn’t have been possible without these guys and I’m beyond grateful."Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's Knife Fight Sequence In Russo Brothers' Next Was Tough and This BTS Video Will Prove It.

Check Out Chris Hemsworth's Post Here:

Also starring Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda, the film has been shot in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangladesh, along with some scenes being filmed in Thailand as well. The film is all set to drop on Netflix on April 24, 2020.