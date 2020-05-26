Freida Pinto Shares Her Perspective on How an Animated Project Is Different from a Movie or TV Show

Freida Pinto (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Freida Pinto feels working on an animated project is very different as "you have to first enhance your imagination while you are recording". She says one also has to lose all the inhibitions, and then only one can get to the essence of the character. "The animated world is pretty different from film and television. You have to first enhance your imagination while you are recording but you also have to lose all the inhibitions because then you just have to be the character. You can't think twice," Freida told IANS. Love Wedding Repeat Trailer: Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn’s Film Is a Union of Chaos and Comedy (Watch Video)

Recently, Freida worked on an animated series "Mira, Royal Detective", which is weaved around Indian culture and traditions. Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, "Mira, Royal Detective" follows the life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen. The US-based Indian actress, who found fame with the 2008 Oscar winning film, "Slumdog Millionaire", has voiced the character of Queen Shanti who appoints the kind, empathetic, intelligent and confident little girl named Mira to be the Royal detective to her kingdom. Freida Pinto-Cory Tran Get Engaged! 5 Mushy Pictures of The Couple That Will Convince You That They Were Destined To Fall in Love

Talking about her experience of being a voice artiste, the actress said: "It was a really interesting experience of being a voice artiste because I don't do this so often. This was kind of a no- brainer. I had to do it as soon as they told me about the show and the characters. But I feel the exaggeration that comes with voicing these characters, when you don't have any visual reference because the animation is happening side by side while you are voicing it."

The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others. The show airs in India on Disney Channel India and streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.