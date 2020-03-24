Gossip Girl Actor Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Experiencing The Loss of Taste and Smell' Could be Symptoms

Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Broadway star and Gossip Girl actor Aaron Tveit is the newest celebrity name to have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram account to confirm the big news but assured his fans that he's feeling alright. The actor is observing self-isolation since the Broadway production halted on March 12 amid coronavirus outbreak. In his lengthy Instagram post, the actor has elaborated on how he never showed any typical symptoms but just the loss of taste and smell. Coronavirus Effect: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Health Update: ‘Two Weeks after Our First Symptoms and We Feel Better’, Says the Hollywood Icon.

"One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," read a part of his lengthy caption. The actor further urged his fans to not take this situation lightly and get themselves tested even if they don't show any drastic symptoms. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

Check Out Aaron Tveit's Post

Aaron is currently a part of in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway, which opened in July last year and has been running with the full house since then. Besides the American actor, other Hollywood celebs who tested positive for coronavirus are Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Rita Wilson, Debi Mazar, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma.