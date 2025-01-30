The César Academy has announced the nominees for its 50th ceremony, with The Count of Monte Cristo leading the pack. Directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, this new adaptation of the iconic French revenge tale received 14 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director. The film, starring Pierre Niney, outpaced Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, which earned 12 nominations, and Gilles Lellouche’s Beating Hearts, a modern Romeo and Juliet retelling, which garnered 13. With these outstanding films in the running, France’s César Awards are shaping up to be a thrilling competition. Check out full list below. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.
France's César Nominations 2025
Best Actress
Adele Exarchopolous, Beating Hearts
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Hafsia Herzi, Borgo
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Helene Vincent, When Fall Is Coming
Best Actor
Francois Civil, Beating Hearts
Benjamin Lavernhe, The Marching Band
Karim Leklou, Jim’s Story
Pierre Niney, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Tahar Rahim, Monsieur Aznavour
Best Supporting Actress
Elodie Bouchez, Beating Hearts
Anais Demoustier, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Catherine Frot, Misericordia
Nina Meurisse, Souleymane’s Story
Sarah Suco, The Marching Band
Best Supporting Actor
David Ayala, Misericordia
Bastien Bouillon, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Alain Chabat, Beating Hearts
Jacques Develay, Misericordia
Laurent Lafitte, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Best Female Breakthrough
Maiwene Barthelemy, Holy Cow
Malou Khebizi, Wild Diamond Megan Northam, Rabia
Mallory Wanecque, Beating Hearts
Soheila Yacoub, Planet B
Best Male Breakthrough
Abou Sangare, Souleymane’s Story
Adam Bessa, Ghost Trail
Malik Frikah, Beating Hearts
Felix Kysyl, Misericordia
Pierre Lottin, The Marching Band
Best Original Screenplay
Stephanie Demoustier, Borgo
Emmanuel Courcol, Irene Muscari, The Marching Band
Boris Lojkine, Delphine Agut, Souleymane’s Story
Alain Guiraudie, Misericordia
Louise Courvoisier, Theo Abadie, Holy Cow
Best Adaptation
Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de la Patelliere, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Michel Hazanavicius, Jean-Claude Grumberg, The Most Precious Of Cargoes
Best Original Music
Jon Brion, Beating Hearts
Jerome Rebotier, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Clement Ducol, Camille, Emilia Perez
Alexandre Desplat, The Most Precious Of Cargoes
Linda Courvoisier, Charlie Courvoisier, Holy Cow
Best Sound
Cedric Deloche, Gwennole Le Borgne, Jon Goc, Marc Doisne, Beating Hearts
David Rit, Gwennole Le Borgne, Olivier Touche, Laure-Anne Darras, Marion Papinot, Marc Doisne, Samuel Delorme, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, Emilia Perez
Pascal Armant, Sandy Notarianni, Niels Barletta, The Marching Band
Marc-Olivier Brulle, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aichoun, Souleymane’s Story
Best Cinematography
Laurent Tangy, Beating Hearts
Nicolas Bolduc, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
Tristan Galand, Souleymane’s Story
Claire Mathon, Misericordia
Best Editing
Simon Jacquet, Beating Hearts
Celia Lafitedupont, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
Guerric Catala, The Marching Band
Xavier Sirven, Souleymane’s Story
Best Costumes
Isabelle Pannetier, Beating Hearts
Thierry Delettre, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Virginie Montel, Emilia Perez
Isabelle Mathieu, Monsieur Aznavour
Anais Romand, Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine
Best Production Design
Jean-Philippe Moreaux, Beating Hearts
Stephane Taillasson, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Emmanuelle Duplay, Emilia Perez
Stephane Rozenbaum, Monsieur Aznavour
Olivier Radot, Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine
Best Visual Effects
Cedric Gayolle, Hugues Namur, Emilien Lazaron, The Beast
Olivier Cauwet, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Cedric Fayolle, Emilia Perez
Stephane Dittoo, Monsieur Aznavour
Best Director
Gilles Lellouche, Beating Hearts
Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre De La Patelliere, The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Boris Lojkine, Souleymane’s Story
Alain Guiraudie, Misercordia
Best Animated Short
Beurk!, dir. Loic Espuche
Gigi, dir. Cynthia Calvi
Papillon, dir. Florence Miailhe
Best Documentary Short
Southern Brides, dir. Elena Lopez Riera
Petit Spartacus, dir. Sara Ganem
Un Coeur perdu et autres reves de Beyrouth, dir. Maya Abdul-Malak
Best Fiction Short
Boucan, dir. Salome Da Souza
Ce qui appartient a Cesar, dir. Violette Gitton
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, dir. Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Queen Size, dir. Avril Besson
Best Animation
Flow, dir. Gints Zilbalodis
The Most Precious Of Cargoes, dir. Michel Hazanavicius
Savages, dir. Claude Barras
Best Documentary
The Belle From Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman
Bye Bye Tiberias, dir. Lina Soualem
Dahomey, dir. Mati Diop
Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, dir. Raoul Peck
La Ferme des Bertrand, dir. Gilles Perret
Madame Hofmann, dir. Sebastien Lifshitz
Best Debut Film
Wild Diamond, dir. Agathe Riedinger
Ghost Trail, dir. Jonathan Millet
The Kingdom, dir. Julien Colonna
A Little Something Extra, dir. Artus
Holy Cow, dir. Louise Courvoisier
Best Foreign Film
Anora, dir. Sean Baker
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, dir. Mohammad Rasoulof
The Apprentice, dir. Ali Abbasi
The Substance, dir. Coralie Fargeat
The Zone Of Interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer
Best Film
The Count Of Monte-Cristo
Emilia Perez
The Marching Band
Souleymane’s Story
Misericordia
For the unversed, Catherine Deneuve will host the upcoming César Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Canal+. Julia Roberts and Costa-Gavras are said to be honoured with special César awards. The event will take place in Paris on February 28, 2025.
