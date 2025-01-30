The César Academy has announced the nominees for its 50th ceremony, with The Count of Monte Cristo leading the pack. Directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, this new adaptation of the iconic French revenge tale received 14 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director. The film, starring Pierre Niney, outpaced Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, which earned 12 nominations, and Gilles Lellouche’s Beating Hearts, a modern Romeo and Juliet retelling, which garnered 13. With these outstanding films in the running, France’s César Awards are shaping up to be a thrilling competition. Check out full list below. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.

France's César Nominations 2025

Best Actress

Adele Exarchopolous, Beating Hearts

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Hafsia Herzi, Borgo

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Helene Vincent, When Fall Is Coming

Best Actor

Francois Civil, Beating Hearts

Benjamin Lavernhe, The Marching Band

Karim Leklou, Jim’s Story

Pierre Niney, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Tahar Rahim, Monsieur Aznavour

Best Supporting Actress

Elodie Bouchez, Beating Hearts

Anais Demoustier, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Catherine Frot, Misericordia

Nina Meurisse, Souleymane’s Story

Sarah Suco, The Marching Band

Best Supporting Actor

David Ayala, Misericordia

Bastien Bouillon, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Alain Chabat, Beating Hearts

Jacques Develay, Misericordia

Laurent Lafitte, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Best Female Breakthrough

Maiwene Barthelemy, Holy Cow

Malou Khebizi, Wild Diamond Megan Northam, Rabia

Mallory Wanecque, Beating Hearts

Soheila Yacoub, Planet B

Best Male Breakthrough

Abou Sangare, Souleymane’s Story

Adam Bessa, Ghost Trail

Malik Frikah, Beating Hearts

Felix Kysyl, Misericordia

Pierre Lottin, The Marching Band

Best Original Screenplay

Stephanie Demoustier, Borgo

Emmanuel Courcol, Irene Muscari, The Marching Band

Boris Lojkine, Delphine Agut, Souleymane’s Story

Alain Guiraudie, Misericordia

Louise Courvoisier, Theo Abadie, Holy Cow

Best Adaptation

Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de la Patelliere, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Michel Hazanavicius, Jean-Claude Grumberg, The Most Precious Of Cargoes

Best Original Music

Jon Brion, Beating Hearts

Jerome Rebotier, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Clement Ducol, Camille, Emilia Perez

Alexandre Desplat, The Most Precious Of Cargoes

Linda Courvoisier, Charlie Courvoisier, Holy Cow

Best Sound

Cedric Deloche, Gwennole Le Borgne, Jon Goc, Marc Doisne, Beating Hearts

David Rit, Gwennole Le Borgne, Olivier Touche, Laure-Anne Darras, Marion Papinot, Marc Doisne, Samuel Delorme, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta, Emilia Perez

Pascal Armant, Sandy Notarianni, Niels Barletta, The Marching Band

Marc-Olivier Brulle, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aichoun, Souleymane’s Story

Best Cinematography

Laurent Tangy, Beating Hearts

Nicolas Bolduc, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez

Tristan Galand, Souleymane’s Story

Claire Mathon, Misericordia

Best Editing

Simon Jacquet, Beating Hearts

Celia Lafitedupont, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez

Guerric Catala, The Marching Band

Xavier Sirven, Souleymane’s Story

Best Costumes

Isabelle Pannetier, Beating Hearts

Thierry Delettre, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Virginie Montel, Emilia Perez

Isabelle Mathieu, Monsieur Aznavour

Anais Romand, Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine

Best Production Design

Jean-Philippe Moreaux, Beating Hearts

Stephane Taillasson, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Emmanuelle Duplay, Emilia Perez

Stephane Rozenbaum, Monsieur Aznavour

Olivier Radot, Sarah Bernhardt, La Divine

Best Visual Effects

Cedric Gayolle, Hugues Namur, Emilien Lazaron, The Beast

Olivier Cauwet, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Cedric Fayolle, Emilia Perez

Stephane Dittoo, Monsieur Aznavour

Best Director

Gilles Lellouche, Beating Hearts

Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre De La Patelliere, The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Boris Lojkine, Souleymane’s Story

Alain Guiraudie, Misercordia

Best Animated Short

Beurk!, dir. Loic Espuche

Gigi, dir. Cynthia Calvi

Papillon, dir. Florence Miailhe

Best Documentary Short

Southern Brides, dir. Elena Lopez Riera

Petit Spartacus, dir. Sara Ganem

Un Coeur perdu et autres reves de Beyrouth, dir. Maya Abdul-Malak

Best Fiction Short

Boucan, dir. Salome Da Souza

Ce qui appartient a Cesar, dir. Violette Gitton

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, dir. Nebojsa Slijepcevic

Queen Size, dir. Avril Besson

Best Animation

Flow, dir. Gints Zilbalodis

The Most Precious Of Cargoes, dir. Michel Hazanavicius

Savages, dir. Claude Barras

Best Documentary

The Belle From Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman

Bye Bye Tiberias, dir. Lina Soualem

Dahomey, dir. Mati Diop

Ernest Cole, Lost and Found, dir. Raoul Peck

La Ferme des Bertrand, dir. Gilles Perret

Madame Hofmann, dir. Sebastien Lifshitz

Best Debut Film

Wild Diamond, dir. Agathe Riedinger

Ghost Trail, dir. Jonathan Millet

The Kingdom, dir. Julien Colonna

A Little Something Extra, dir. Artus

Holy Cow, dir. Louise Courvoisier

Best Foreign Film

Anora, dir. Sean Baker

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Apprentice, dir. Ali Abbasi

The Substance, dir. Coralie Fargeat

The Zone Of Interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer

Best Film

The Count Of Monte-Cristo

Emilia Perez

The Marching Band

Souleymane’s Story

Misericordia

For the unversed, Catherine Deneuve will host the upcoming César Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Canal+. Julia Roberts and Costa-Gavras are said to be honoured with special César awards. The event will take place in Paris on February 28, 2025.

