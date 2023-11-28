Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence's appearance has shifted because she's "ageing" and not because of plastic surgery, says the actress. The 33-year-old actress agrees that her appearance has changed over recent years, but she says she hasn't gone under the knife. "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm ageing.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,' " Lawrence told Interview magazine. Rachel Zegler Reveals She Bonded With Jennifer Lawrence on the Sets of The Hunger Games–The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

She highlighted the influence of Hung Vanngo, the acclaimed make-up artist, reports aceshowbiz.com. She explained, "I also think it's incredible what make-up can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months, since I've been working with him, is convinced that I had eye surgery." No Hard Feelings Review: Jennifer Lawrence's Raunchy Comedy Gets a Thumbs Up From Critics Who Call it 'Saucy' and 'Hilarious'.

Check Out Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Honest Thoughts on Ageing and the Impact of Makeup:

