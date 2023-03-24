An extremely long action-epic, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 was a treat through-and-through. Everything you could want out of an action film, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees our titular assassin go after the High Table to get his revenge. A relentless action film that doesn’t stop for anything, this was a memorable experience in the cinemas. John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Review: Keanu Reeves Impresses for the Fourth Time in This High-Adrenaline Actioner with Masterful Stuntwork! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The way John Wick: Chapter 4 ends, it pretty much confirms that this is the final mainline film in the series (you will know why if you have already watched the movie). Of course, it’s Hollywood, there is no ruling out the fact that we can’t get more John Wick films, but the ending does feel pretty definitive in a way.

However, on the way out, John Wick: Chapter 4 does leave us with a few trinkets that sets up future spinoffs and more. It’s done in a very clear way that if you add it to the information that’s already out, then you can pretty much figure out what’s going on here. So, let’s dive into the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 and how its post-credits scene sets up a future spinoff.

The Ending

A Still From John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo Credits: Lionsgate Pictures)

Well… there is other way to say this but, John Wick dies at the end. His arc is pretty much complete in the movie. Throughout the adventure he takes a good amount of beating, and to save Caine’s daughter, he doesn’t shoot him back but rather takes the final bullet and gets gravely injured. So, when Marquis goes to shoot him and finish the job, John gets the upper hand and kills him.

Succumbing to his wounds, he passes away and is later buried by Winston and the Bowery King in New York next to his wife. This ending pretty much clarifies the fact that this might possibly be the final John Wick film we will ever see. But again, it’s Hollywood, and the creators can still pretty much pull a The Dark Knight Rises on us and have him show up alive later. But, here’s is hoping that doesn’t happen. However, that didn’t stop this from setting up new spinoffs though.

How Does John Wick: Chapter 4 Set Up Spinoffs

A Still From John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo Credits: Lionsgate Pictures)

Like it’s the case with some of the huge blockbusters nowadays, John Wick: Chapter 4 features a post-credits scene. It sees Donnie Yen’s Caine going to greet his daughter after being free, however, Rina Sawayama’s Akira is walking towards him with a knife and the scene abruptly ends. It’s left pretty open ended, and you can pretty much figure out the fact that this is a set up to a spinoff that will focus on Akira getting revenge for her father’s death on Caine.

Earlier in the film, Akira does tell John that he needs to avenge her father who was killed by Caine, but seeing as to John doesn’t kill him, she might just have finish the job herself. This isn’t the only spinoff too that the film sets up as it lays down the groundwork for the Continental Spinoff series too.

A Still From John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo Credits: Lionsgate Pictures)

Earlier in the film, Winston’s Continental gets blown up as a result of him not being able to kill John. By the end of the movie, as a part of a deal with the High Order, he does get it repaired and brand new. So, there is a good chance we can see this return in the series.

What isn’t set up here is though the Ballerina spinoff with Ana de Armas that’s currently shooting right now. Keanu is set to appear in it as John Wick, so you can assume it to be a prequel, but it was still interesting to see it not get a nod here. But, hey more films set in this universe is definitely a good thing. Ballerina: Keanu Reeves Set to Return as John Wick in Ana de Armas' Spinoff Film - Reports.

With that being said, you should definitely go and check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres right now, because its that good.

