Movies and the box office have always been closely linked. As the year comes to an end, it's the perfect time to look back and check out all the films that made it worthwhile for audiences to grab their popcorn and watchmaking every penny spent on movie tickets feel worth it. Some movies were amazing, others were a bit dull, but overall, many had the power to get us hyped up and rule the box office. From Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine to Michael Keaton and Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, these films made an impact.

As we say goodbye to 2024, here are 7 movies we’ve selected that ruled the theatres and made it worth it for audiences to grab popcorn and enjoy until the credits roll. If you have not watched them then we suggest you do it. Here's the list.

Deadpool and Wolverine

There is no debate about Ryan Reynold-Huge Jackman's Deadpool and Wolverine. This movie was a paisa vasool film, from dialogues to actions to cameos. It is a must watch film for everyone.

Moans 2

Maui and Moana returned in 2024, bringing fun and adventure with them. Moana 2 was surely a treat for the audience. It was spectacular and kept the audience glued to their seats.

Inside Out 2

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been managing things smoothly for a while now. But when Anxiety steps into the picture, they’re left uncertain about how to react. It would be a crime not to include Inside Out 2 in this list.

Wicked

Not every "green" character is as they seem. Some are misunderstood, and that's what Wicked is all about. The film makes it clear that everyone deserves a chance to soar.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Did anyone appear? He may not appear in front of you, but he surely did appear in Lydia's life when her daughter discovered a portal to the afterlife. The mischievous demon returned and brought his brand of mayhem this time.

The Wild Robot

It’s like everyone, including a robot named Roz, to learn to adapt to new surroundings, build relationships, and develop a parental bond with an orphaned gosling. No doubt, this movie is one of the most entertaining movies of the year which you must watch.

