Nelly Furtado turns 44 today. The singer-songwriter entered our lives with the new millennium. Things were changing across the globe. Music, cinema, arts, literature, food - everything was evolving. Of course, Nelly became the beacon of this progression with her fresh music, that seemed to have the magical powers to speak to the youth. She was a rage in the crowd that was navigating the 20s in the new millennium. She could just somehow connect to everyone, as if her songs were an outlet of expression for all.

"Sometimes music is just bigger than you. It’s not even my song anymore, it just belongs to all the memories and parties that people had listening to it. It’s neat when a song becomes a weird institution to itself," Nelly has said in an interview. Happy Birthday Nelly Furtado: 5 Times the Singer Nailed the Red Carpet Look (View Pics).

So today, to celebrate the legacy of this queen, we are going to curate the perfect list of her songs. Just these songs in one go, and you'd know Nelly had redefined your life, and you probably didn't even know.

Say It Right

Promiscous

Give It To Me

Night Is Young

Powerless

Big Hoops

Broken Strings

In God's Hands

Who Wants To Be Alone

Bucket List

Nelly made a comeback in 2016 with her album The Ride. "I didn’t wanna be surrounded by bullshit anymore; I want to demand truth from the people around me and from myself. It’s about dreams not always matching up to reality and coming out of the other side," she said. We are waiting for more of Nelly, whenever she's ready again. Happy Birthday!

