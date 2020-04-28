Never Have I Ever: Is Netflix's New Series Parodying Indian Culture? Twitterati Divided Over Mindy Kaling's Pet Project!
Co-created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever launched on Netflix on April 27. The show has mostly received positive reviews from the critics, including one by LatestLY. But the audience seems to be divided over the show. Initially, the show gained a positive response from viewers. But the word of mouth was not enough to propel the show to success. As more and more viewers engaged with this teen rom-com series, complains started pouring in. The show's protagonist is a first-generation Indian American 15-year-old teen, Devi. Never Have I Ever Review: Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series Is Refreshingly Funny and Bold.

Devi hates Indian culture. She also suffered temporary paralysis. Enough fodder to draw criticism. Isn't it? Well, apart from receiving compliments fr being hella cute, the show had to go through some bad reactions. Here, we are talking about both.

The Good Reactions

But no show these days comes without criticism. Or very strong voices from the other end of the spectrum. Never Have I Ever also received very opinionated backlashes.

Behold, The Bad Reactions

We want to hear from you now. Have you watched Never Have I Ever? Share your thoughts with us.