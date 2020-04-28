Never Have I Ever: Is Netflix's New Series Parodying Indian Culture? Twitterati Divided Over Mindy Kaling's Pet Project!

Never Have I Ever (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Co-created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever launched on Netflix on April 27. The show has mostly received positive reviews from the critics, including one by LatestLY. But the audience seems to be divided over the show. Initially, the show gained a positive response from viewers. But the word of mouth was not enough to propel the show to success. As more and more viewers engaged with this teen rom-com series, complains started pouring in. The show's protagonist is a first-generation Indian American 15-year-old teen, Devi. Never Have I Ever Review: Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series Is Refreshingly Funny and Bold.

Devi hates Indian culture. She also suffered temporary paralysis. Enough fodder to draw criticism. Isn't it? Well, apart from receiving compliments fr being hella cute, the show had to go through some bad reactions. Here, we are talking about both.

The Good Reactions

Obviously, Indian culture isn't my area to speak about, so I don't have an opinion on Never Have I Ever in that regard, but I don't think this criticism is necessarily fair — Jonathan Forney (@Jb4nay) April 28, 2020

ACCURATE

go and see never have i ever on netflix... accurate representation of indian culture and stuggles of brown kids in USA. Pretty refreshing to see brown representation! <3 — Nidsurana (@nidiszen) April 27, 2020

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's name being used as a pop culture reference in a show created by Mindy Kaling. Makes me kinda happy. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fwnIw3SZwt — Saumya Mantri (@saumya_mantri) April 27, 2020

Hit Way Too Close To Home

just fucking ended never have i ever and i legit cried my eyes out like wtf. that scene at the beach just........ hit way too close to home. i’m never recovering from this now pic.twitter.com/gaUnPcN9ir — bea (@yoursoftIy) April 28, 2020

So Cute

just spent all day binging Never Have I Ever on Netflix and it's so cute. it has all the cliche American teen tv tropes but it's SO refreshing to see a south Asian American girl be the main lead instead of a sidekick, best friend or fellow nerd in class. imagine! #NeverHaveIEver — hello_nina (@confusedpolca) April 27, 2020

A LEGIT THREAD

THIS IS A THREAD ON WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH #NeverHaveIEver (Never Have I Ever) on Netflix!!! Rating : 9/10 pic.twitter.com/6UEPEIBUEt — Jake Peralta (@fairlysleepyy) April 28, 2020

Worth Checking Out

I liked Never Have I Ever. tonally it's diff from Mindy's previous shows - fewer stereotypes or easy laughs & the characters are more complex & allowed to sit with those complexities. less hijinks, more self-reflection. at its core v tender & big-hearted. worth checking out imo — Nadia Mohd Rasidi (@nrasidi) April 28, 2020

Point

Seeing a lot of backlash about Mindy Kaling's new show. I haven't watched it, but I thought it was obvious that they were representing an Indian-American teenager? Having grown up in India, of course you would not relate. — Naimish Keswani 🏳️‍🌈 (@iNaimish) April 28, 2020

Well Said

Don't get why people dislike Never have I ever? It's a pretty accurate representation of an Indian girl who dislikes her culture and has been white washed. That's the premise and I'm pretty sure she will eventually fall in love with her culture and I cannot wait. — Goodgirlpripri (@priya_davyy) April 28, 2020

But no show these days comes without criticism. Or very strong voices from the other end of the spectrum. Never Have I Ever also received very opinionated backlashes.

Behold, The Bad Reactions

So let down by the representation of indian culture in this series. The over done accents, and reinforcing cultural stereotypes. Come on, do better! #MindyKaling https://t.co/PNv8IRU2qv — Ntasha Bhardwaj (@ntashabhardwaj) April 28, 2020

Mindy Also Got Some Hate

Why does the only desi representation we get come in the form of Mindy Kaling being a white man’s whore or Lilly Singh appropriating culture, or Priyanka Chopra just being straight up problematic I’m tired of this — Manaal (@mnlfrhn) April 28, 2020

And this...

mindy kaling do you hate tamil people be honest https://t.co/pmEqySeeUJ — asvi the joonie lovebot⁷☭ (nsfr) (@stfuasvi) April 27, 2020

Some Think Physical Illness Was Made Fun Of

i had to double-check if this really happened unironically on the show. imagine you’re struggling with any physical/mental illness and someone straightup said seeing an attractive man cured it? i would LOSE IT. — sapan (@sapunintended) April 28, 2020

Whitewashed Indian Culture

Never have I ever on @netflix by @mindykaling is the most white washed narrative of Indian culture. That house is not an Indian family’s home girl, come on now. TACO NIGHT?? ffs 🙄 — Disha (@ladym0omo0) April 27, 2020

INACCURATE

I am watching Never Have I Ever and there are so many wrong things with this show. Like half of things what they say is so.......... inaccurate. You are feeding WRONG info about Indian culture. I am shaking my head as I am watching. I know it's comedy show but... #NeverHaveIEver — 💬 (@MissRads) April 28, 2020

PRETTY SHITTY REP

Finished watching Never have I ever....in conclusion: a pretty shitty representation of south Asian culture in the US but I mean it was entertaining enough to watch all today. Probably won’t watch season 2 tho if there is one unless they change Devi’s character🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — 𝘣𝘣𝘩•𝘹𝘶𝘹𝘪•𝘫𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘯𝘺²⁹•𝘬𝘴𝘫 ⁷ ↺ | BBH2 (@trivialovexo) April 28, 2020

We want to hear from you now. Have you watched Never Have I Ever? Share your thoughts with us.