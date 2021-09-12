Actor Rob Lowe recently shared a throwback snapshot of his double date from the eighties featuring Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Lowe took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him on a double date. At the time, Lowe was romantically involved with Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert. Mission Impossible 7: It’s a Wrap for Tom Cruise’s Action-Spy, Director Christopher McQuarrie Salutes ‘Unrelenting’ Cast and Crew of the Film.

Lowe's The Outsiders co-stars Tom Cruise and Michelle Meyrink could also be seen in the candid snapshot. "Double date 1980s style! I think this might've been the premiere of "The World According to Garp." #TBT," Lowe captioned the photo. In the photo, Lowe appeared to be enjoying a fantastic time rocking a white blazer over a pastel pink shirt and white tie. He added a little pizazz to the look by popping the collar on the jacket. Meanwhile, Cruise kept his ensemble classic in a dark blazer, light blue shirt and dark blue tie.

Check Out Rob Lowe's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe)

Although Lowe said he believed the photo was snapped during the 'The World According to Garp' premiere, according to Fox News, the picture appears to be taken during a screening of the film In The Custody of Strangers in 1982.

