Sometimes we wonder what if someone else had mouthed or rather hissed, "I'll have a vodka Martini, shaken not stirred" and not Sean Connery? Would it have the same effect? The many polls on who is the best James Bond ever might just answer that question, which is a resounding No. Even today, there are many who feel Sean Connery who started the franchise of this swashbuckling spy, is still the greatest Bond, James Bond that the world has ever seen. But seven films in the series later, Connery decides to deconstruct his screen image and took up roles that are distant from his 007 version. It definitely was a conscious decision.

Today, Connery celebrates his 90th birthday and we decided this is the perfect time to sieve through history to pic five memorable roles of one of the legendary actors of Hollywood.

Goldfinger (1964) - James Bond

Goldfinger is given the credit of being the template that decades of Bond movies have followed. By this movie, Connery has become a pro at being the devil-may-care agent of Majesty's secret service. The quips, the action sequences and some iconic scenes make it a fascinating watch even today.

The Untouchables (1987) - Jim Malone

A character that won Sean Connery his only Oscar as Best Supporting Actor. He brings along the swagger to the tough guy act here and gets a befitting graph as an actor.

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) - Henry Jones Sr

Sean Connery's nerdy comic vibe is a perfect contrast to Harrison Ford's rakish Jones character who is his son here. It's a pity that they weren't seen more in movies as they made quite a team in the film.

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) - Dravot

The story is about two ex-British soldiers stationed in India who go rogue and land in a place called Kafirstan where they are hailed as the King. Sounds familiar? Yea, you will start looking at many Hindi films differently now. Connery considers this as one of his favourite characters.

Dr No (1962) - James Bond

This is where it all began, we mean the 007 journey. Dr No saw Connery play the British secret agent for the first time and since then James Bond has been everyone's favourite spy. Connery became a star with this charisma, some wry humour, a way with the ladies and some cool action.

