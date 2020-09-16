Janelle Monae's latest song comes with a powerful message about racial equality. Her new single, "Turntables" features historical footage of protests against police brutality and racial oppression in the US and Monae raps about bringing change and as she says, "We kicking out the old regime / Liberation, elevation, education / I said 'America, yousa lie' / But the whole world 'bout to testify" in some extremely powerful lyrics. The song's strong message has left netizens impressed. Janelle Monae Replaces Julia Roberts in Homecoming Season 2.

The hard-hitting lyrics as well as the visuals are sure to leave an impact on everyone. Monae is seen sporting a grey suit in the video and mouths some incredibly brilliant lyrics on the oppression faced by people of colour over the years and even covers the recent acts of police brutality at the Black Lives Matter protests. The song has been released in tandem with the AllInForVoting campaign to inspire viewership for Stacey Abrams-backed film, All In: The Fight for Democracy. Janelle Monae Says Misogyny of Most of Men in Music Industry ‘Infuriating'.

Check Out the Song Here:

The powerful track has received a lot of praises from netizens as well as popular personalities such as Tess Holliday, Ashley Blaine, Bisa Butler among others. The song "Turntables" will feature in the upcoming documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, which examines the history of voter oppression in the US.

