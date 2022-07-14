It's a well known fact among ARMYs that BTS have lots and lots of theories all connecting their music videos and lyrics. If we sat down to make a list of all these theories and tried to figure them out, we would be here forever and our brains would go into overdrive. But for now, we can focus on a few things and take it one step at a time. Arson Teaser: J-Hope Drops an Explosive Sneak Peek at His Music Video, Says ‘Let’s Burn’.

J-hope's album Jack in the Box will be coming out soon. He already released one of his tracks "More" and also released concept photos and a teaser for one of the tracks titled, "Arson". Many ARMYs have been coming up with theories and spotting the possible connections to previous music videos. So, let's take a look at the 6 details you may have missed in the photos and teaser for Arson. BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

View Tweets Here:

the box is burning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MFWbADYX02 — bora 💜 (@modooborahae) July 13, 2022

IS IT?

IS THAT HYYH STAIRS, HOBI ????? pic.twitter.com/IiFDymQsZb — sab⁷ #jackinthebox 🃏 (@alpacajintae) July 10, 2022

Possibly?

Did hobi burned the same car from his airplane mv??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wx9yh4QIsx — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) July 10, 2022

Beach?

IS THAT BEACH IN THE BEHIND????? pic.twitter.com/cUSiCTixP7 — sab⁷ #jackinthebox 🃏 (@alpacajintae) July 10, 2022

Fire?

That guy running in hoodie looks familiar 😳 pic.twitter.com/FuAiuufres — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) July 13, 2022

Arson But Instrumental?

isn’t this arson instrumental?? oh we already had a teaser my god pic.twitter.com/PxQqlkgKyX — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) July 13, 2022

