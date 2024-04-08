Actor Ma Dong Seok and model Ye Jung Hwa will be hosting a post-wedding ceremony. The actor, who has worked in films Train to Busan, Derailed, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos and MCU’s Eternals will be holding the wedding ceremony with Jung Hwa, who is 17 years his junior. The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil: South Korean Film Starring Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee To Get Hollywood Remake.

According to a report, the ceremony is in May. The couple’s agency confirmed the news, reports koreaboo.com. “The couple will be getting married in May. The wedding will be held in a quiet private ceremony,” said Big Punch Entertainment, the agency. The Outlaws 2: Son Seok-Koo and Ma Dong-seok’s Hit Film Surpasses 9 Million Moviegoers.

Dong Seok first announced that he was dating Jung Hwa, a model, in 2016. The couple reportedly first registered their marriage in 2021, but could not hold their wedding due to the pandemic.

