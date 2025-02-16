Stray Kids member Felix will sadly miss the SKZ 5’Oclock fan meeting on Sunday (February 16) due to an unfortunate car accident on the evening of February 15. While returning from a fan event, Felix sustained a fracture. JYP Entertainment, the agency behind Stray Kids, confirmed the news, expressing deep concern for Felix’s health and recovery. As a result of the injury, Felix will be unable to attend the fan meeting and interact with fans as originally planned, leaving fans disappointed but hopeful for his speedy recovery. Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron Dies at 24; ‘The Neighbor’ Star Found Dead at Home, Suicide Suspected – Reports.

Stray Kids’ Felix Meets With Car Accident

The agency issued a statement that reads, "Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. While returning home from his schedule on February 15, Stray Kids member Felix was involved in a minor car accident. After the fan meeting, Felix was in a vehicle (Carnival), that was slowly making its way from the Inspire Arena parking lot towards the main lobby, when a shuttle bus, that was moving slowly behind, collided with the left rear side of the vehicle."

JYP Entertainment Shares Details About Felix's Accident

필릭스 스케줄 관련 안내 Announcement Regarding Felix's Schedule 안녕하세요, JYPE입니다. 2월 15일(토) 스케줄 종료 후 귀가하던 Stray Kids 멤버 필릭스가 탑승한 차량에 접촉 사고가 발생하였습니다. 팬미팅 종료 후, 필릭스가 탑승한 차량(카니발)이 인스파이어 아레나 주차장에서 메인… — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) February 16, 2025

Felix Unable to Attend SKZ 5’Oclock Fan Meeting Due to Injury

“The accident itself was minor, but the momentary shift in Felix’s weight onto his arm caused him to collide with the armrest inside the vehicle, resulting in a fracture. Immediately after the accident, Felix was quickly taken to the hospital for a thorough examination, where medical professionals advised that he needs adequate rest and proper treatment for the time being," the statement added.

“Felix is currently resting and focusing on his recovery. As a result, Felix will unfortunately be unable to attend Stray Kids 5TH FANMEETING “SKZ 5’CLOCK” scheduled for today (February 16). We kindly ask for all your understanding. We sincerely apologise to fans surprised by this sudden news. Please be assured that the health and recovery of the artist is our top priority, and we will provide all the necessary support. Additionally, we will strengthen our measures to ensure that our artist can travel in a safer environment. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Details About Stray Kids

Stray Kids, formed by JYP Entertainment, originally consisted of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and IN. Woojin left the group in October 2019. The group’s journey began with the unofficial EP “Mixtape” in January 2018, followed by their official debut “I Am Not” in March 2018. Over the years, Stray Kids has released several successful albums, including Go “Live” (2020), “Noeasy” (2021), including “Rock-Star” (2023) and “Ate” (2024).

