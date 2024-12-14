It's not February 14, but love is still in the air. All credit goes to MBC's drama When The Phone Rings. The thriller-romance series, starring Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, and Heo Nam-jun, is not just about suspense and mystery, but also about the love, romance, and intense emotions between a husband and his 'mute' wife. It explores how a phone call will change both of their lives. Episode 6 of the series is out, and K-netizens can't keep calm about the soft romance, affection, and love blossoming in a safe space. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 6: Hong Hee-Joo Accidental Kiss Baek Sa-Eon in Episode 5 – Here Are 3 Key Developments to Watch in MBC’s Romance Thriller.

Pure Cinema

So True ...

THIS WHOLE CONFESSION SCENE!!! Sa-eon treated heejoo harshly in the past 3 years just so he won't get attached to her, knowing the fact that he has to let her go someday. The purpose of this marriage is to save heejoo and let her break free 😭😭😭#WhenThePhoneRings… pic.twitter.com/KdQQiZJReX — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) December 14, 2024

Love and Affection

THIS LOSER PUTTING HEARTS ON EVERYTHING TO SHOW HIS LOVE AND AFFECTION 😭#WhenThePhoneRings #WhenThePhoneRingsEp6 pic.twitter.com/VOyp3ZMoX5 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) December 14, 2024

Oh Yes !!!

They Are Indeed

For me he is the first shipper and the one who will discover that they are a husband and wife#WhenThePhoneRingsEp6#WhenThePhoneRings pic.twitter.com/xoTJH82Hgd — vir 🍓 (@vir_diary) December 14, 2024

