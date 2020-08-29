The King Of Pop aka Michael Jackson would have celebrated his 62nd birthday on August 29. The American music legend's untimely death took place on June 25, 2009 and it still seems like a loss that many haven't gotten over. Jackson has been an icon for many not only in the music industry but also several others. From giving us iconic hits like "Bad", "Thriller", "Smooth Criminal" and several others to pulling off some of the most memorable dance moves. MJ impacted generations of dancers and musicians who till today, regard him as their god. Michael Jackson 62nd Birth Anniversary: When Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Johnny Lever Aped the King of Pop (Watch Videos).

Michael Jackson's legacy when it comes to dance and music has been so huge that we can find inspirations and references to his work across entertainment industries. The Pop legend recently received a tribute of sorts in one of the most popular K-Pop band, BTS' new music video "Dynamite". From films to TikTok videos, a celebration of the legend that MJ was has been seen in several different platforms. Remembering the pop legend on his birth anniversary, Twitterati are now sharing their favourite MJ moments. Here's a look at how netizens are celebrating MJ's birthday. Anupam Kher Recalls Breaking the Barricade to Hug the King of Pop Michael Jackson During His India Visit.

Happy Birthday to the King Of Pop:

Some Artists Are Ireplacable:

#MichaelJackson #MiachelJacksonDay 62 years since the legend was born. Happy birthday legend 🖤 Some people can never be replaced. MIACHEL JACKSON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MqgEKwC6VD — Krishna Varma (@iamkrishnavarma) August 29, 2020

We Miss You MJ:

We miss you #MichaelJackson ❤❤❤😎 Here’s a song for you… The Way You Make Me Feel - Single Version by Michael Jacksonhttps://t.co/3kaay5CJhA — Debbie (@deb37044994) August 29, 2020

Remembering Two Kings - Chadwick Boseman and MJ:

Also a day to celebrate black https://t.co/lhAZlKKXZu both used your lives in service of us 👑 Fly on home #chadwick And happy birthday #MichaelJackson — Crystal Asige (@CrystalAsige) August 29, 2020

Remembering the Legend:

Favourite Artist Of All Time:

Happy Birthday to my favorite artist of all time, Michael Jackson the king 👑❤️ #michaeljackson pic.twitter.com/G6xHPm0Axr — Koooks🐻⁷⟬⟭ (@moonwalkchild7) August 29, 2020

Miss You MJ:

Quoting the Legend On His Birthday:

"If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, then make that change." -Michael Jackson King Of Pop👑#MichaelJackson ❤ Remembering him on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/CGnFyrVsDp — avinash10.08 (@SadineniAvinash) August 29, 2020

Michael Jackson is one of those artists who has had a fan following world over. The legendary artist was one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 350 million records worldwide. MJ has been called to irreplaceable by many.

