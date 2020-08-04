Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, for the better part of the lockdown, were in the news for having gone their separate ways. News of trouble first came out when apparently after a fight, Rajeev moved out of his house and flew to stay in Delhi. This was followed by many cryptic posts and also the deleting of all of their wedding photos by Rajeev and Charu, from their social media accounts. Have Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Buried Their Differences? Sushmita Sen's Brother Shares Photos With Wife From Their Sangeet Ceremony!.

However, looks like they buried the hatchet after speaking to the media. It all started with a video call, followed by Rajeev sharing a picture from his sangeet ceremony with Charu. And now, Rajeev took to his Instagram story to post a picture with Charu and asked his followers if his jodi with her is hit or superhit. Charu Asopa On Her Troubled Relationship With Husband Rajeev Sen: 'If My Marriage Is Destined To Get Better, It Will'.

Check It Out Below:

Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While in a statement Rajeev revealed that someone was brainwashing his innocent wife Charu's brain and he would find the culprit soon, Charu was of the opinion that her husband left her alone to deal with tough times that the COVID-19 pandemic presented. But looks like all's well that ends well.

