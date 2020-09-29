Famous filmmaker and the man who gave us Mr India, Shekhar Kapur gets appointed as the new chairman of Film & Television Institute of India governing council. The ace director has succeeded CID producer, BP Singh as the chairman of the institution and his appointment will definitely get in some amazing results during his entire tenure. Besides his stint as the chairman of the governing council, Shekhar Kapur will also act as the President of FTII society.

The institution had earlier made headlines when Gajendra Chauhan was elected as its president. There were some harsh criticisms drawn against his appointment and he was then replaced by veteran actor Anupam Kher. However, after working as the institution's head for over a year, Kher decided to step down as its chairman and his exit paved way for BP Singh's entry. We're looking forward to seeing Shekhar Kapur get involved with the institution's working. Kangana Ranaut, Anup Jalota Named Members of FTII Society.

Check Out the Announcement

Director Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the new President of FTII Society and Chairman of FTII Governing Council pic.twitter.com/rqtEEd6KuW — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Shekhar Kapur recently made headlines when he accused YRF of backing out of his next directorial project, Paani, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. When YRF's head honcho, Aditya Chopra was questioned about his decision to leave the project, the director cum producer had apparently stated that Shekhar Kapur was demanding a very high budget for the movie. And the budget that he was asking was fit for an actor of Shah Rukh Khan's calibre and Sushant was still a newcomer in the industry.

