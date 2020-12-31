Ahaana Krishna, who moreover appears in Malayalam films has tested COVID-19 positive. The actress shared this news on Instagram on Thursday (Dec 31). In a series of Instagram stories, the actress explained how she has been diagnosed with the virus a few days back and hence is quarantining. She also shared that she is feeling perfectly fine and hopes to recover soon. Along with the post, Ahaana also shared a selfie of herself making fans understand that she is doing well. Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati Tests Positive For COVID-19 in London.

Her Instagram story read, "Tested positive for Corona a few days ago and have been in isolation enjoying my company more than ever since the past many days." She continued in another Instagram story and wrote, "Since the past 2 days, thankfully I've been perfectly healthy and I hope to test negative soon. Will keep you posted." Kriti Sanon Tests Positive for COVID-19; Actress Issues Statement to Give Health Update.

That's not it, as the actress also shared a video which was all about 2020 and had a mention of COVID-19 diagnosis. Ahaana in the video can be seen saying, "So it's a quick round-up of what and all happened in my life in 2020. So Maldives, Chickenpox, Coronavirus, lockdown, YouTube channel," and she went on.

It was recently when the Ahaana became the talk of the town when her 'Love letter to cyberbullies' was appreciated by one and all. Talking about her professional front, Ahaana will next be seen in Nancy Rani. We wish that the actress recovers soon from the deadly bug. Stay tuned!

