Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Suddenly Slips While Walking, But Gets Rescued on Time (Watch Video)

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South sensation, Vijay Deverakonda is making the right kinda noise these days. The Arjun Reddy star who is actively shooting with Bollywood babe, Ananya Panday for a film which is tentatively titled as Fighter has been on a heart-winning spree. It was just a few days ago when the two actors were clicked shooting for a romantic bike scene for Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming flick, where fans could not keep calm after watching the duo's sizzling chemistry. While pictures and clips from the movie sets is a regular thing, we now have bumped into a viral video which sees Vijay almost having a great fall. Vijay Deverakonda Gives Ananya Panday a Cute Hug As the Duo Get Snapped at Versova Jetty Post Shoot (View Pics).

Elaborating on the same, recently Vijay was clicked in Mumbai and while everything was merry, a sudden incident made fans worry about the lad. It so happened that while Vijay was walking, he lost his grip because mostly of a wet floor and slipped. The moment was captured on camera where it was Deverakonda's teammates who saved him by holding the star tightly. Lucky is the actor that something major did not happen or else it could have led to an injury. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Leaked Pics from Puri Jagannadh’s Film Shoot Will Remind You of Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji from Ghulam.

Check Out The Video Below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, fans are damn excited to see Ananya and Vijay sharing the screen space first time together. There on sets photos and videos garner many views on social media which have led to #Anaconda as a new trend on Twitter. Coming back to the slippery incident, we are glad that nothing serious occurred and it was the actor's team who saved the day. Stay tuned!