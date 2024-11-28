If you’ve been following Payal Kapadia's award-winning masterpiece All We Imagine as Light since its Grand Prix triumph at Cannes 2024, you’ll know the film has been making waves in India for two reasons. First, it has garnered widespread acclaim from critics for its sublime storytelling and performances. Second, Divya Prabha’s bold scenes, including a much-discussed nude scene, were leaked online, dominating headlines and sparking intense discussions. ‘All We Imagine As Light’: Divya Prabha’s Nude Scene From Payal Kapadia’s Film Leaks Online, Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Social Media.

In her recent interviews, Divya Prabha has addressed the leaked scenes with a mix of humour and criticism, often calling out the double standards in online reactions. However, if she needs advice on dealing with trolling and negative commentary, she could turn to her co-star Kani Kusruti, who has faced similar situations in the past for her own nude scenes in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Biriyaani.

Biriyaani

Biriyaani, a Malayalam social drama released in 2020, was directed by Sajin Babu and featured Kani Kusruti in the lead role. The film revolves around a Muslim woman trapped in a stifling marriage where her sexual gratification is dismissed, as orthodox interpretations of Islam dictate that women should not experience pleasure. Biriyaani critiques the dogmatism inherent in religion, exposing how its patriarchal tenets often suppress women's freedom. Who Is Divya Prabha? All You Need To Know About ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress Who Is Making Waves With Her Performance.

The film earned numerous accolades, including the NETPAC Award for Best Film at the 20th Asiatica Film Festival in Rome, the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, and the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Screenplay. Kani Kusruti herself received widespread recognition, winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress (2020), the Best Actress Award at the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival, and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress (Malayalam).

Watch the Trailer of 'Biriyaani':

Biriyaani includes a few sex scenes where Kani Kusruti displayed upper-body nudity in a couple of them. These scenes went viral after the film’s digital print was released online. In All We Imagine as Light, Kani also portrays partial nudity in a scene where her character is seen relieving herself. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

After the success of All We Imagine as Light at Cannes 2024, Kani Kusruti reflected on her experiences with Biriyaani during an interview, particularly addressing allegations that the film was religious propaganda. She remarked, "As an actor, I have my interpretations and doubts while listening to a story. However, in the end, my conviction is based on the script and the director’s vision. Any work of art is open to the audience’s interpretations. If I had watched Biriyaani just as an audience, I would have interpreted it differently. But it’s still not right to consider my interpretation as perfect. Having worked with Sajin, I’m clear that he didn’t have any propaganda. This is not solely based on how he conveyed the story to me but also on our general discussions about various topics."

Despite its critical acclaim, Biriyaani is not currently available for streaming on any platform in India.

