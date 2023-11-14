On the occasion of Children’s Day, an event which marks the celebration of childhood innocence, joy, and the potential of those who will carry the future, actors Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Mammootty, and Ajay Devgn expressed their heartfelt wishes on Tuesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ulaganayagan wrote in Tamil: “My Children’s Day wishes to children to lead a safe, happy, and educational life. Greetings to those who have a child’s heart.” Children’s Day 2023: Nani Shakes Leg With Kids, ‘Okay Nanna’ Actor Shares Fun Video To Celebrate The Occasion - WATCH.

Posting a picture of himself walking on a red-decorated carpet with his son, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn wrote: “No big parade, just a simple walk with my best bud. Happy Children’s Day, champ!” Sharing a picture of himself getting merry with his wife and children, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun simply wrote: “Happy Children’s Day.” Children’s Day 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal, Rare Childhood Pictures of B-Town Celebs That You Need To Check Right Now!.

நவீன இந்தியாவை நிர்மாணித்த தனித்த பெரும் தலைவர் பண்டித ஜவாஹர்லால் நேரு அவர்கள். பெரும் செல்வந்தக் குடும்பத்தில் பிறந்தாலும் ஏழைகளின் நிலையை உள்ளும் புறமும் தெளிவுற அறிந்து அவர்களை உயர்த்த, தன் ஆற்றலைப் பயன்படுத்திய பெருந்தகை நேரு பிறந்த நாளில் அவர் செய்த சீர்திருத்தங்களையும்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 14, 2023

No big parade, just a simple walk with my best bud. Happy Children's Day, champ! 👶 pic.twitter.com/ZgBn6OcZsY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2023

Malayalam cinema megastar Mammootty shared a picture of himself greeting school children on a busy street in Kerala. Surrounded by both his crew and the paparazzi, he wrote on X: “Happy Children’s Day”.

