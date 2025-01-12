Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, released in theatres today, January 12. The film also features Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film’s theatrical release coincides with the Sankranthi festival. Many have praised Daaku Maharaaj as a ‘mass entertainer,’ hailing its action-packed sequences and gripping storytelling. Urvashi Rautela Slams KRK for Calling ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Song From 'Daaku Maharaaj' Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Vulgar’.

The movie's synopsis, as shared by IMDb, reads: “A daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a ‘king without a kingdom’.” The film has impressed audiences with its thrilling plot and action sequences. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s performance in dual roles has particularly captivated fans, and the stunts, along with action-packed sequences, have added to the movie’s appeal. Take a look at some of the reviews below as shared by netizens:

‘Explosive Mass Entertainer’

‘Powerhouse Performance’

‘Super Hit - First Half’

‘Telugu Cinema Is Evolving’

‘Stylish and Sleek Action Flick’

‘Excellent Second Half’

Watch ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Trailer Video Below:

Daaku Maharaaj seems to have lived up to the expectations of its audience, delivering the right mix of action, drama and star power.

