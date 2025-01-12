Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, released in theatres today, January 12. The film also features Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film’s theatrical release coincides with the Sankranthi festival. Many have praised Daaku Maharaaj as a ‘mass entertainer,’ hailing its action-packed sequences and gripping storytelling. Urvashi Rautela Slams KRK for Calling ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Song From 'Daaku Maharaaj' Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Vulgar’.

The movie's synopsis, as shared by IMDb, reads: “A daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a ‘king without a kingdom’.” The film has impressed audiences with its thrilling plot and action sequences. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s performance in dual roles has particularly captivated fans, and the stunts, along with action-packed sequences, have added to the movie’s appeal. Take a look at some of the reviews below as shared by netizens:

‘Explosive Mass Entertainer’

Genuine Review 👇#DaakuMaharaaj is an explosive mass entertainer that thrives on its larger-than-life moments and Balayya’s magnetic screen presence, delivering a feast for die-hard fans of the God of Masses! The film is a technical marvel, with Thaman’s pulsating background… pic.twitter.com/e9JAGrhHkj — 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝘂𝗱𝘂 (@Shiva4TDP) January 11, 2025

‘Powerhouse Performance’

#DaakuMaharaaj Review: Balayya’s powerhouse performance, Thaman’s electrifying music, and Bobby Kolli’s impeccable direction combine to deliver a sensational mass entertainer. A must watch for cinema lovers Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ / 5#BlockBusterDaakuMaharaaj pic.twitter.com/3R23ib3SX7 — psycho vivek (@vivek_psy69) January 11, 2025

‘Super Hit - First Half’

Second half e dhinakka 🔥🔥💥💥🔥💥💥💥💥 Potham ra mottam potham Super hit - first half Blockbuster- second half Balayyababu Acting Peaks Anthe 🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥#DaakuMaharaaj - 4/5 pic.twitter.com/ybLA2zE1v4 — RangaSwamy Gowd..🚲♥️ (@GoudNbk) January 12, 2025

‘Telugu Cinema Is Evolving’

Entire 2nd Half lo Okka Song Ledhu🔥🔥 Takes Guts to take the leap My Man @dirbobby , I love you for making women strong characters Telugu cinema is evolving👍👍#Daakumahaaraj — Chakradhar Rajaneni (@CRajaneni) January 12, 2025

‘Stylish and Sleek Action Flick’

Stylish and sleek action flick with numerous high moments! NBK's power packed performance as #DaakuMaharaaj is amplified by Thaman's adrenaline-pumping score. Bobby and the team skillfully balanced fan service with subtlety. — Ganesh Ravuri (@ganeshravuri) January 12, 2025

‘Excellent Second Half’

Excellent Second Half !!! Raise Of DAAKU with Sentiment and Family Emotions!! @thedeol stylish @dirbobby Perfectly Blended Balayya in this Role!! BOX OFFICE BONANZA SANKRANTHI BALAYYAAA IS BACK!!! #DaakuMaharaaj #DaakuMaharaajOnJan12th https://t.co/w28DRZ05y4 — santhosh_SSMB (@santhoshksk24) January 12, 2025

Watch ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Trailer Video Below:

Daaku Maharaaj seems to have lived up to the expectations of its audience, delivering the right mix of action, drama and star power.

