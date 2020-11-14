The festival of Diwali is all about lights. colours and ofcourse crackers. A few pictures of Superstar Rajinikanth along with his family have surfaced online which sees him celebrating the day with joy. In the photos, we can see the actor dressed in a typical South Indian getup which comprises of a dhoti paired with a white shirt whereas his family can be seen dressed in fashionable traditional attires. In the pics, we see Rajinikanth, his wife, daughter Soundarya with her hubby. We also get to see Rajini's grandson looking all happy. Did Rajinikanth Predict PM Narendra Modi’s Rs 20 Lakh Crore Relief Package Way Back in 2007? This Viral Clip From Sivaji Would Make You Believe So! (Watch Video).

Diwali is the festival which brings many families together and the same can be seen here. In one of the pics, we also get to see Rajinikanth with the help of a fuljadi bursting crackers. Well, we are so loving this glimpse of the star having a gala time with his family. The pics are shared by film producer B.A. Raju. You can't miss them. Rajinikanth Clarifies the Viral Letter Hinting his Exit from Politics Isn't His But the Information About his Health is True.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, a few reports hint that Rajini's upcoming film Annaatthe will not resume its shooting until next year. As the superstar does not want to shoot amid the pandemic and put his health at risk. However, there has been no official confirmation on this by the makers yet. Stay tuned!

