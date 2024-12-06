Fahadh Faasil has been trending on social media ever since Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres on December 5 (or December 4, if you include the previews). The National Award-winning Malayalam actor reprised his role as the corrupt police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS from the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. While his role in the sequel is more substantial than his mere 10-minute screen time in the first film, fans of the actor remain disappointed with how his character fares when pitted against Allu Arjun's larger-than-life hero. Fahadh Faasil in ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’: ‘Pushpa Hasn’t Done Anything for Me!’ Old Video of Malayalam Actor Goes Viral Post Allu Arjun-Starrer Release – WATCH.

Many of Fahadh's admirers feel he has been short-changed in the movie, urging him to avoid such supporting roles in the future. Some have even suggested he should stick to Malayalam cinema. But is that kind of response entirely fair? Unlike his contemporary Dulquer Salmaan, who has found significant success in Telugu cinema, Fahadh has yet to headline a solo film outside his home turf - though that might change if rumours of his Hindi debut with Imtiaz Ali are true. However, Fahadh hasn’t always been underutilised in his non-Malayalam ventures, even if his latest venture is admittedly disappointing.

In this feature, we rank all of Fahadh Faasil’s films outside Malayalam cinema, including his latest, Pushpa 2: The Rule, from worst to best.

Pushpa: The Rise

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise

Fahadh Faasil appeared only in the closing moments of Pushpa: The Rise, despite being heavily promoted as the main antagonist. Even so, he left a brief but striking impression as the egoistic Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a character who seemed poised to challenge the mighty Pushpa Raj. However, the film's final moments diminished the character’s menacing aura as he was humiliated by the hero—a trend that continues in the sequel. Pushpa The Rise Movie Review: Allu Arjun’s Smashing Form Is Stuck in an Ordinary Gangster Drama; Fahadh Faasil Fans, Expect Disappointment!

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2: The Rule

To Fahadh's credit, he delivers an engaging performance in the sequel, enjoying more screen time and a few moments of individual focus. The film shines brightest when scenes feature both Pushpa Raj and Shekhawat, their tense dynamic elevating the narrative. Yet, Fahadh’s over-the-top performance at times feels like an attempt to compensate for weak character writing. His abrupt exit before the third act, replaced by a disposable new villain, only deepens the frustration for fans. Unsurprisingly, many were disappointed with the way his character was handled. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

Vettaiyan

Fahadh Faasil in Vettaiyan

The announcement of Fahadh Faasil sharing the screen with legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel, generated much excitement. As the street-smart thief-turned-hacker Patrick, Fahadh brings a playful charm to the film, often stealing the spotlight with his comic timing. Unfortunately, his character becomes collateral damage in the film’s attempt to heighten stakes for the hero’s showdown with the antagonist. ‘Vettaiyan’ Movie Review: A Rajinikanth Spectacle With Intermittent Sparks That’s Weighed Down by a Feeble Screenplay.

Vikram

Fahadh Faasil in Vikram

In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU thriller Vikram, Fahadh leaves a mark in the first half as Agent Amar, investigating the mystery surrounding Kamal Haasan’s titular character. Though Kamal’s presence is limited early on, Fahadh anchors these sections with a solid performance. However, once Kamal takes centre stage in the second half, Fahadh’s Amar is relegated to not doing much except be a nanny in the climax fight. That said, the film hints at his potential return in future LCU instalments.

Super Deluxe

Fahadh Faasil and Samantha in Super Deluxe

While Vijay Sethupathi dominates Super Deluxe with his National Award-winning turn as a transgender woman reconnecting with her son, Fahadh Faasil is equally remarkable in his segment. Playing a husband helping his wife (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) hide the body of her lover who dies mid-coitus, Fahadh delivers a compelling mix of humour and exasperation. His chemistry with Samantha is electric, and his character's frequent outbursts—from ridiculous rants to moments of unrestrained anger—are darkly hilarious. Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Akkineni-Starrer Is Whimsical, Riveting and Brilliant!

Velaikkaran

Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil in Velaikkaran

Fahadh’s Tamil debut, Velaikkaran, saw him as a smarmy corporate villain squaring off against Sivakarthikeyan’s idealistic salesman. The role harkens back to Fahadh's early career, where he thrived as cocky, morally grey characters in films like Immanuel and Chaappa Kurishu. Here, he balances charisma and cunning, portraying an opportunistic corporate honcho with relish.

Maamannan

Fahadh Faasil in Maamannan

Undoubtedly Fahadh Faasil’s best performance outside Malayalam cinema, Maamannan showcases him at his vicious best. As a caste-proud antagonist, Fahadh delivers a chillingly realistic portrayal of arrogance and cruelty. While Mari Selvaraj’s caste-based social drama is uneven, largely due to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s wooden performance, Fahadh’s commanding presence elevates the film, along with Vadivelu's titular character, even if the film doesn’t fully match the calibre of its performers.

