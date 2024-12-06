Isaivani, a prominent gaana singer from Chennai, known for her performances with The Casteless Collective, has recently found herself at the center of a controversy in Tamil Nadu. Gaana is a genre of Tamil music that blends rap-like rhythms and beats, performed in the Madras Bashai dialect of Chennai, a style that reflects the unique sensibilities of the city’s people. The controversy erupted when lyrics of Isaivani’s song “I Am Sorry Ayyappa” recently went viral, sparking outrage among devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The song, although performed years ago, recently gained widespread attention after it was shared on social media. ‘Lord Ayyappa Is Not Afraid of Us': Viral Song Brings Out Hypocrisy of The Sabarimala Tradition.

‘I’m Sorry Ayyappa’ Song Controversy

The situation escalated when gaana singer Isaivani was seen wearing a cross while performing “I Am Sorry Ayyappa”, which many felt was disrespectful to Hindu religious sentiments. As a result, several members of the Hindu Munnani organisation and Ayyappa devotees have petitioned the city police commissioner, demanding legal action against the singer. The issue was brought to light by Baba A Krishnan, divisional secretary of Hindu Munnani in Coimbatore, who expressed concerns that the song could worsen communal tensions between Hindus and Christians. He shared, “Isaivani is seen wearing a cross while performing the song. A Christian singing a song hurting the sentiments of Hindus could fuel communal tensions between the two religious groups,” reports TOI.

Several complaints have been filed across Tamil Nadu, with Hindu Munnani leaders such as district president K Dasarathan meeting with police officials to press for action. Isaivani, a BBC 100 Women Awardee, is facing criticism as the controversy grows, sparking concerns over artistic expression and communal tensions.

