The makers of Kala starring Tovino Thomas in lead surprised fans by dropping a teaser from the actor's upcoming flick on the occasion his birthday. Yes, January 21 is the day when the South star turns a year older and so as a treat, Kala's teaser was unveiled. The almost a minute video sees many glimpses which are raw, wild as well as disturbing. All in all, it does look promising and will make you curious for sure. Tovino Thomas Gets Injured On The Sets Of Kala, Malayalam Actor Admitted To The ICU: Reports.

The clip starts with the lead looking hungrily at a woman who is showering and later it flashes a story of survival. Helmed by Rohith VS, Kala has a man vs wild theme. There are also a few lovemaking scenes in the teaser which add on to the interest level. Earlier, the actor was admitted to a private hospital after suffering injuries while shooting for the film. However, it took several weeks for him to recover and get back in action. Looks like his hard word will play off for sure. Tovino Thomas Gets Discharged from the Hospital after Being Treated for his Stomach Injury.

Check Out The Trailer:

The movie will see Divya Pillai opposite the lead essaying an important role. Reportedly, Tovino plays the role Shaji while Divya plays his wife Vidya. So, how did you find the teaser of Kala? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

