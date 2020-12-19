KGF: Chapter 2 or KGF 2, starring Kannada actor Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead, is the upcoming period action film helmed by Prashanth Neel. Fans who have watched KGF: Chapter 1 are eagerly looking forward for the release of the sequel and here’s comes an update from the team. Looks like before Christmas there’s going to be something special for fans to celebrate from KGF team. The makers have shared a post on social media citing that they would be releasing a major update on December 21 at 10.08am. Actor Yash Treats His Fans With An Impressive Still From KGF Chapter 2!

While sharing the post, director Prashanth Neel mentions, “Here’s the much anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there. #KGFChapter2.” The statement read, “We are nearing the end of #KGFChapter 2. A ritual we always follow on December 21st for our wonderful audiences. You will have it this year too. A treat for you all from the team on 21st December at 10.08am on all our official handles.” KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Begins Shooting For High-Octane Action-Packed Climax Sequence Without A Body Double.

Update On KGF Chapter 2

Fans have been going gaga ever since the makers have shared this news of the surprise in store. Fans have dropped comments on the post and have asked is it about any addition of actor or actress or is it about the release date and so on. The date is special because on December 21, 2018, KGF Chapter 1 had released in India, rest is history. Let’s wait and watch what that big surprise is from the team of KGF Chapter 2!

