Mahesh Babu’s Wife Namrata Shirodkar Is Impressed with Actor's Workout Dedication (Watch Video)

Mahesh Babu With Wife Namrata Shirodkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been spending a lot of his time exercising during the lockdown, and his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, is clearly impressed. Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted a video that shows Mahesh running on a treadmill. Mahesh Babu To Announce About His Next Telugu Film On May 31?

"Running to perfection.. daily dose of exercise!! @urstrulymahesh #StayHome #StayFit #Lockdowndiaries," she captioned the post with a string of red heart emojis. A day ago, Namrata shared a throwback picture in which we can see Mahesh holding his son Gautham in his arms. Eid Mubarak! Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Wish Fans On the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)

Namrata Shirodkar Posts Hubby Mahesh Babu's Workout Video

Mahesh and Namrata also has a daughter named Sitara. The couple has been happily married since 2005. Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-comedy "Sarileru Neekevvaru", released earlier this year.