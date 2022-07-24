Winning hearts across the country, Adivi Sesh-starrer and biographical action drama Major have completed 50 days at the box office, earning Rs 70.25 crore worldwide. The movie based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in service during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008, has struck a chord with the audiences and has done well at the box office. Major OTT Premiere: Adivi Sesh-Starrer To Release On Netflix On July 3!

To celebrate the film's 50-day run, Adivi penned a sweet note on Twitter: "My most Successful Film. My most MEANINGFUL film. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan sir has blessed us." "It was my honour to play Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and I'm grateful that people loved me and bestowed so much affection to the film and me," the actor said. Aside:Major Box Office Collection Week 2: Hindi Version Of Adivi Sesh’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 10.69 Crore.

Check Out Adivi Sesh's Tweet Below:

50 days since #MajorTheFilm released 🇮🇳 My most Succesful Film. My most MEANINGFUL Film. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan sir has blessed us pic.twitter.com/uKxjVXvMtx — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 23, 2022

Adivi marked his Hindi film debut with Major for which he also wrote the story and screenplay.

