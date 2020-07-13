Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra, are blessed with two adorable children – Pranav and Vismaya. The superstar’s son, Pranav Mohanlal, has turned a year older on July 13. He celebrates his 30th birthday today and on his special occasion, Mohanlal has shared a beautiful note along with a lovely pic, featuring the father and son duo. This pic shared by Mohanlal is just too cute to be missed. It features a throwback pic, in which you’ll see the young Mohanlal holding his adorable son in his arms. 5 Reasons Why Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Could Be The Malayalam Blockbuster of the Year!

While sharing the birthday post for Pranav, actor Mohanlal wrote, “My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday Red heart @impranavlal.” There are several others who have shared heartfelt wishes for Pranav on Twitter and other social media platforms. Hridayam: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran to Share Screen Space in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Directorial.

Mohanlal’s Birthday Post For Pranav

My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday ❤️ @impranavlal pic.twitter.com/aQdACocq0E — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 13, 2020

Pranav Mohanlal had made his acting debut as a child artist. He had appeared in a minor role in his father’s film Onnaman that released in 2002. After taking a break for his studies, the young lad returned to the world of cinema as an assistant director to Jeethu Joseph and worked on the films, Papanasam and Life of Josutty. He bagged his first leading role in 2018 with the film Aadhi and it was a blockbuster. His upcoming project is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which he’ll be seen in a cameo appearance.

