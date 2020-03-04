Master: Will the Audio Launch of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Happen on March 14?

Thalapathy Vijay In Master (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Master is one of the most-anticipated films of Thalapathy Vijay. It was just recently when the team wrapped up the schedule of this upcoming Tamil film, and we even saw picture of Vijay Sethupathi giving Thalapathy Vijay a kiss on his cheek. While fans are looking out for more updates, here is one! It is said that the makers of Master are planning for a grand audio launch and it might happen on March 14, and there’s a major reason why the team is aiming at that date. Pic of Vijay Sethupathi Kissing Thalapathy Vijay from the Sets of Master Goes Viral.

The director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj, would be celebrating his 34th birthday on March 14, and hence the team is planning for an audio launch on that date. However, there have been no official updates about it yet. The music of Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. And we all know the electrifying music he had composed for films such as Darbar, Petta, Vivegam, Maari, and many other movies. It would indeed be a delight to hear the BGM scored by Anirudh for Master, and the first single "Kutti Story" is a proof. Master Song Kutti Story Lyric Video: Thalapathy Vijay’s Voice and Anirudh’s Music Makes This a Peppy Number.

Update On Master

#ThalapathyVijay's #Master - With Dir #Lokesh's bday coming on March 14, we can expect a major plan from the team. Audio launch possible on that day#MasterAudioLaunch — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 4, 2020

Talking about Master audio launch, as per a report in IndiaGiltz, the grand event would be taking place at the luxurious hotel, The Leela Palace in Chennai. It is also reported that there would be live telecast of the event and it would be aired on Sun TV from 6pm onwards. The report also states that only 250 passes are available for the event. Yea, it is limited! We just cannot wait for the makers to share the official update.