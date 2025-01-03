Nowadays, people often share their opinions on social media without a second thought. However, they may have to be on the receiving end of severe criticism due to the comments they make. Recently, a user named Venom shared a post on X (previously Twitter), which attracted severe criticism for its misogynistic tone. The user reacted to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa's post, which revealed that 1.2 lakh packets of condoms were delivered across India on New Year's Eve. Renowned playback singer Chinmayi Sripada was also among the ones reacting to the post and calling out the user for his controversial remark. ‘1,22,356 Packs of Condoms, 2,434 ENO’: Blinkit Achieves Record Milestones on New Year’s Eve Celebration: Highest Orders, Tips and More; Check Details.

Chinmayi Sripada Calls Out Netizen for His Misogynistic Remark

Taking to his handle on Wednesday (January 1), the user reacted to Blinkit's post about delivering 1.2 lakh packets of condoms and wrote, "Blinkit CEO posted that 1.2 lakh packets of condoms were delivered last night. Just for last night and just for Blinkit. Other e-commerce sites and market sales would be as high as 10 million. Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation." The post invited serious criticism online. "Titli" singer Chinmayi Sripada, who is known for her bold and unfiltered opinions, called out the user for his controversial remarks.

Check Out the User’s Controversial Tweet

Blinkit CEO posted that 1.2 lakh packets of condoms were delivered last night. Just for last night and just for Blinkit. Other e-commerce sites and market sales would be as high as 10 million. Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation. — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) January 1, 2025

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer re-shared a screenshot of the post and wrote, "Men have sex with women. Then men complain they want virgins. Men need to stop having premarital sex with women. Ask your bros and male friends to never have sex till marriage unless they were buying condoms to have sex with goats, dogs and reptiles." Jani Master’s National Film Award Suspended and Invitation Withdrawn Following POCSO Allegations; Chinmayi Sripada Shares Official Statement by National Film Awards Cell.

Here’s How Chinmayi Sripada Reacted to It

(Photo Credits: @chinmayisripaada/ Instagram)

For the uninformed, Chinmayi Sripada, who is quite active on social media, is a strong advocate of women's rights. The singer always speaks up when needed and never holds back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).