Payal Ghosh Makes the Most of Her Quarantine by Learning Kickboxing

Actress Payal Ghosh loves to take up a sport and, considering the limitations right now, she is learning kickboxing. She is taking lessons from digital platforms. "I had weight issues. So I try to take up a sport which engages my body and mind. In kickboxing, the intensity is high. I burn a lot of calories and it engages the entire mind and the body. Moreover, it's a great way of expression," said Payal. Payal Ghosh Diagnosed with Malaria, Says ‘I Was Sure That It Wasn’t COVID-19 As I Have Taken All the Measures’

"I am just loving it and looking forward to taking it to the next level," she added and urged all "my country people to follow all the protocols set up by the government. We would come out strong and hopefully soon. A huge salute to the health workers and the people who are protecting us". Payal Ghosh Makes the Most of Her Lockdown Time Engaging in This Pastime (View Pics)

Last month, Payal had opened up on experiencing panic attacks a couple of years ago and how the medicines led to weight gain. The actress had also shared how she successfully battled the situation, regained shape and feels much fitter now.