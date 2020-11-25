Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun is still making headlines, this time for its regional remakes. The movie directed by Sriram Raghavan was hugely praised by critics and audiences alike and its box office success made way for its multiple remakes. While Nithiin and Tamannaah have been roped in for its Telugu remake and Prashanth will be starring in its Tamil version, recent reports suggest that Prithviraj has come on board for its Malayalam version.

Prithviraj will step into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes in this regional remake of Sriram Raghavan directorial. Besides the actor, the makers are yet to zero in other cast members and we are excited to hear who will replace Tabu in this brilliant thriller. Besides the star cast, we are also waiting to hear the name who will helm this much-discussed remake. Any suggestions who can replace Sriram Raghavan as the director? Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Monday Motivation Instagram Post Screams Fitness Is Life.

Besides its thrilling storyline, Andhadhun was also praised for its performances. Ayushmann was great and Tabu was brilliant as usual. Its remake will have to be at par with its original and Prithviraj seems to be a wise choice. Looking forward to hearing its official announcement.

