Pushpa: Suniel Shetty to Play the Role of a Villain in Allu Arjun Starrer?

Suniel Shetty, Allu Arjun in Pushpa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On Allu Arjun’s 37th birthday, the makers had revealed the title and the actor’s look from his upcoming flick, which was temporarily titled as AA20. The film directed by Sukumar has been titled has Pushpa and the Tollywood hero would be seen playing the character names Pushpa Raj. To see the stylish hero of Telugu Cinema in such a rugged, intense avatar, left all his fans impressed. Now the update is on the film’s antagonist. As per reports, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has been approached to play the role of a villain in Pushpa. Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun Dons a Fierce Avatar in Sukumar's Upcoming Actioner.

There has been no official update on it yet. But according to a report in TOI, the makers of Pushpa have approached Suniel Shetty to play the role of a baddie in this movie. The report also states that Shetty was approached by the makers in January and the actor was quite impressed with the role. Some reports also suggests that even Jackie Shroff is being considered to play the antagonist in Pushpa. We just can’t wait for the team to make the announcement and put an end to all speculations. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty's Historical Action Film Seems Like A Visual Feast (Watch Video).

Pushpa also features Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the makers were planning to release the film during the time of Diwali this year. However, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all the shootings had to be stalled. The shooting will resume once the lockdown is lifted and the government issues a notice to commence with the shooting (across industries).