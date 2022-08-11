Music director Vishal Chandrashekar, who actor Dulquer Salmaan described as being the 'heartbeat' of the successful romantic entertainer Sita Ramam, has thanked the producers of the film, saying it was because of them that several new musicians have now gotten a break. Sita Ramam Actress Mrunal Thakur Reveals the First Scene She Shot With Dulquer Salmaan for the Film.

Taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post of gratitude, he wrote: "A note to the two very important people who are responsible for the amount of love that I'm getting.

"Dear Dutt sir and dear Swapna, the amount of trust you placed on me, I doubt anyone would. The encouragement and confidence you imparted, has made the album and the score what it is today.