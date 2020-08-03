It's celebration time for South actor Nakkhul Jaidev and wifey Sruti as the two are now proud parents of a baby girl. The couple welcomed the child on August 2, 2020, and named her Khulbee. Taking to their Instagram handles, the new mother-father shared the good news with an adorable picture of their kiddo. "And just like that, our lives became a lil more magical !," Nakkhul captioned the post. Also, as soon as the news broke online, fans, as well as celebrities, started pouring congratulatory messages for Jaidev and his betterhalf. It was on June 15, when the duo made the pregnancy news public via a heartwarming post. Hardik Pandya - Natasa Stankovic Blessed with a Baby Boy - Here's Looking at the Couple's Happy Pictures from Her Maternity Photoshoot.

On June 24, Nakkhul and Sruti also had a low key baby shower with only family members in attendance. At the same time, Sruti had taken to her Instagram and shared a pic which saw the couple posing with their dog. "My parents did a small valagapu at home last week with just us and the puppies / kittens! Oola was as usual not too shy to pose and Bubbles, we tried our best to have her in frame but she only photobombed us," she had captioned the post. Suresh Raina, Wife Priyanka Blessed With Baby Boy Rio; CSK Welcomes ‘Kutti Thala’ (See Post).

Check Out Nakkhul Jaidev and Wife Sruti's Baby Post Below:

It was in the year 2016 when Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti were pronounced man and wife. The two got married in Chennai. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nakkhul's well-known list of films includes Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Masilamani, Vallinam and Tamiluku En Ondrai Aluthavum. Congratulations to the couple. Stay tuned!

