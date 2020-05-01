Thala Ajith Gets Birthday Wishes From Thalapathy Vijay Fans! Read Here The Messages For ‘Nanbar Ajith’ on Twitter

Thala Ajith Gets Birthday Wishes From Thalapathy Vijay Fans (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is celebrating his 49th birthday on May 1, which is today. Fans of the actor had already started extending birthday wishes much in advance. Honouring the actor, a common display pic has been put up by all his fans on Twitter. But what turns out to be even more surprising are the messages from Thalapathy Vijay fans for Thala Ajith. It is known to everyone that these fan clubs have always been at loggerheads. Be it before the release of the films of either of the stars, the respective fan clubs are at war on Twitter to prove who the best star among Ajith and Vijay is. Ajith Kumar Birthday: 5 Things That Make Thala the Most Favourite Superstar of Tamil Cinema!

On the occasion of Ajith Kumar’s birthday, Thalapathy Vijay fans have extended some lovely birthday wishes by using the hashtag #NanbarAjith. They have shared various pictures of Ajith and Vijay in which the two actors are seen in the same frame. Some of the pictures are although photoshopped, it is a sweet gesture made on this day. We are sure, both Vijay and Ajith would be happy to see that the fans are making peace in such a manner. Let’s take a look at the wishes shared by Thalapathy Vijay fans. Thala Ajith to Turn a Year Older on May 1, #ThalaBirthdayMashup Releases Ahead of Superstar’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday to u #NanbarAjith Have a fabulous year ahead ❤🔥 "RIVALRY IS TEMPORARY FRIENDSHIP IS PERMANENT" 🕶🔥 pic.twitter.com/1mtXEtliJ2 — KUMTwtz🕶🔥 (@imkumaranbest11) May 1, 2020

#NanbarAjith#HBDThalaAJITH Wish You Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar 😍❤️ Wishing You From Thalapathy Fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q5uQgOZRG8 — BaraniiRaj..🍂 (@Baraniiraj3) May 1, 2020

Birthday wishes to #NanbarAjith The man of one face with the millions of Hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MIBAK86waI — Rainaresh ✨ (@Naresh_Off1) May 1, 2020

On the work front, Thala Ajith’s next project is with H Vinoth titled Valimai. Fans requested the makers to release the film’s first look on Ajith’s birthday. However, producer Boney Kapoor issued a statement that read, “As the entire world fights COVID-19, Bayview Projects along with the concerned artist's and technicians of our films have mutually decided that we shall not do any PR activity or promote any film of ours till we overcome this critical time. Till then let us all together fight this battle (sic).” Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.