V Song Manasu Maree Lyrical Video: Nani’s Film Gets an Amit Tridevi Touch and the Result Is Breezy and Soulful (Watch Video)

V The Movie (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Natural star, Nani is treating his fans with galore of surprises on the occasion of his 36th birthday today. As it was just a while ago when the Tollywood star's 27th film got titled as Shyam Singha Roy and now here's another treat. As the makers of his upcoming movie, V released a lyrical song video and must say it's melodies and how. Titled as Manasu Maree, the song is sung by Amit Tridevi, Shashaa Tirupati and Yazin Nizar. The soulful track seems to be a romantic indulgence for fans and will surely find it's spot on the top of the music charts. V: Sudheer Babu and Nani Look Intense and Intriguing In This Poster; Teaser to Release on February 17.

The video also shows us some BTS shots from the making of the melody and going by the vibes of it, this flick will create an impact for sure. Talking about Nani's role in the movie, the actor is said to play the role of a villain (negative character) and it'll be really interesting to witness him in a completely different avatar. Apart from him, V also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Is Titled V, Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Directorial to Soon Go on the Floors.

Check Out The Lyrical Song Video Below:

V is helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti who has worked with Nani in the past. This one is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and is set to release on the occasion of Ugadi 2020. It's a New Year celebrated by communities staying in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Stay tuned for more updates on the same!