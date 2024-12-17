In any other era, actors from Malayalam cinema would have dominated the National Film Awards, given the exceptional films and performances emerging from Kerala in recent years. Unfortunately, the current scenario makes this a rare occurrence. Regardless, 2024 continued the trend of delivering incredible cinema and extraordinary performances. From stalwarts like Mammootty, Urvashi, and Fahadh Faasil to promising newcomers like Zarin Shihab and Naslen, the year offered a showcase of remarkable talent. Year-Ender 2024: From R Madhavan in ‘Shaitaan’ to Raghav Juyal in ‘Kill’, 10 Best Onscreen Villains Who Menaced Bollywood This Year!

In this special year-ender feature, we shortlist 13 of our favourite performances by actors in Malayalam cinema in 2024 in no particular order..

Zarin Shihab - 'Aattam'

Zarin Shihab in Aattam

In a drama dominated by her talented male co-stars, the underrated Zarin Shihab managed to deliver an outstanding performance, fitting perfectly with Aattam’s themes. Though absent for much of the second act, she compensates with a powerful turn in the third, leaving a lasting impression. Aattam Film Review: Anand Ekarshi's Directorial Debut Shines in This Powerful #MeToo Drama With Exceptional Performances.

Mohanlal - 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

Mohanlal in Malaikottai Vaaliban

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban proved divisive among the audience, weighed down by towering expectations. Yet, one opinion remained unanimous - Mohanlal was extraordinary in the movie. Portraying a weary wrestler burdened by his own legacy, he imbued the character with gravitas, carrying the film on his broad shoulders even through its sluggish moments.

Naslen - 'Premalu'

Naslen in Premalu

Naslen, one of Malayalam cinema’s brightest rising stars, cemented his place with Premalu, a delightful entertainer. His impeccable comic timing, coupled with breakout performer Sangeeth Prathap’s chemistry, made for a memorable on-screen duo.

Mammootty - 'Bramayugam'

Mammootty in Bramayugam

This phase of Mammootty’s career is a gift to Malayalam cinema. In Bramayugam, he revels in playing the sinister Koduman Potti/Chattan, delivering a delightfully malevolent performance. Watching Mammootty embrace such dark, scenery-chewing roles is a treat, and we can only hope for more. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

Prithviraj Sukumaran - 'Aadujeevitham'

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham

If complete dedication to a role defines great acting, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham stands unrivalled this year. His physical, mental, and emotional commitment to portraying an ill-fated immigrant in Aadujeevitham is awe-inspiring. In a fairer world, his performance would rival Mammootty’s in Bramayugam for the National Award for Best Actor.

Nimisha Sajayan - 'Poacher'

Nimisha Sajayan in Poacher

This list includes a few web-series performances too, as they’re impossible to ignore - like Nimisha Sajayan’s fantastic turn in Poacher. As a resolute, nature-loving IFS officer, she delivers a fiery, commanding performance bolstered by Roshan Mathew’s commendable support.

Fahadh Faasil - 'Aavesham'

Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham

Even in 2024, Fahadh Faasil continues to prove he’s among Indian cinema’s finest (Bougainvillaea and Pushpa 2, notwithstanding). In Aavesham, he dazzles as the volatile gangster Ranga, nailing the accent and showcasing an electric physicality. His performance is the crazy beating heart of the film, complemented by Sajib Gopu’s endearing support.

Urvashi - 'Ullozhukku'

Urvashi in Ullozhukku

It’s heartening to see veteran actors getting roles that showcase their range. In Ullozhukku, Urvashi delivers one of 2024’s most poignant performances, portraying the anguish of a grieving mother with remarkable depth and empathy. Ullozhukku Movie Review: Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu Are Stellar in This Sensitively-Handled Tearjerker.

Vinay Forrt - 'Aattam' and 'Family'

Vinay Forrt in Family

Vinay Forrt shines in two grey-shaded roles this year. In Aattam, he excels as an opportunistic boyfriend, exploiting his partner’s #MeToo moment for his own gain. In Family, he takes a subtler but equally chilling approach as a paedophile, making the character even more disturbing.

Tovino Thomas - 'ARM'

Tovino Thomas in ARM

In his most ambitious fantasy film, Tovino Thomas takes on three distinct roles. While he’s impressive as both the warrior Kunjikelu and the electrician Ajayan, it’s his portrayal of the wily thief Manniyan that truly stands out. His nuanced body language and mannerisms steal the show, which is saying something since this is a Tovino show after all.

Asif Ali - 'Kishkindha Kaandam'

Asif Ali in Kishkindha Kaandam

Asif Ali enjoyed a stellar year, with standout performances in Thalavan, Level Cross, and Adios Amigos. But his best came in Kishkindha Kaandam, where he played Ajay, a troubled forest officer with a dark secret. His emotional depth in scenes like the morgue visit or a video call with his niece makes his layered performance unforgettable particularly when you revisit the movie after knowing its big twist. ‘KishKindha Kaandam’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan’s Brilliant Performances and a Layered Mystery Make for a Spectacular Combo!

Sanju Sivram - '1000 Babies'

Sanju Sivram in 1000 Babies

1000 Babies is far from perfect, but it features an incredible performance from Sanju Sivram. As a repressed young man turned serial killer, Sivram masterfully portrays the character’s varying shades, which depend on his new hunting grounds. It is quite a breakout performance for the actor, who was also seen as a haughty cop in ARM.

Kani Kusruti - 'All We Imagine as Light'

Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine as Light

The only thing more tragic than India overlooking All We Imagine as Light for the 2025 Oscars is the absence of Kani Kusruti in international awards conversations. Her portrayal of Prabha, an immigrant nurse emotionally hollowed by her husband’s sudden abandonment, is exceptional. Kusruti conveys Prabha’s pain and vulnerability through subtle yet powerful expressions, especially her hauntingly expressive eyes. Also watch out for her incredible performances in Nagendran's Honeymoons and Poacher.

With such incredible performances gracing the screen, 2024 has been yet another landmark year for Malayalam cinema. From seasoned legends to promising newcomers, these actors continue to elevate the industry to new heights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 02:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).