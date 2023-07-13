Actor Ishwak Singh, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his latest OTT show Adhura, has shared that he underwent a rigorous underwater training for a sequence in the web series. The scene, which is one of the pivotal moments of the show, required Ishwak to be dragged into the depths of a pool, creating a sense of dread and suspense. Rocket Boys Season 2: Jim Sarbh Reveals Ishwak Singh Did Somersaults Before Shooting for the Sony LIV Show.

To achieve the desired level of realism, Ishwak Singh spent over four hours in the icy-cold water. Prior to filming, the actor received specialised training and swim lessons from a seasoned expert, ensuring he was fully prepared for the demanding sequence. Paatal Lok Actor Ishwak Singh Is Reading Script of His Next Project (View Pic).

View Ishwak Singh's Post:

Sharing his experience, Ishwak Singh expressed, "Working on Adhura has been an incredibly thrilling journey for me. The script is gripping, and the character I portray presents unique challenges. The underwater sequence was particularly demanding, but I was determined to give my best. I received exceptional guidance and training, which helped me execute the scene with conviction. I am excited to share this spine-chilling series with the audience." Adhura delves into the deepest secrets that haunt the school, and tells the story of a school reunion gone wrong. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

