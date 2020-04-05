Ankita Lokhande’s Apartment Complex Sealed After a Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a fast-paced country like India to a standstill. With this, the government is trying their best to curb as well as control the spread of this bug. From inculcating awareness in the minds of its citizens to even helping the ones in need, the government has been super active. Now, going by a latest report as per Times of India, Manikarnika actress, Ankita Lokhande's complex was sealed by the BMC after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. Not just Ankita, the same society is also home to many other celebs like Mishkat Verma, Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani and Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij. Ankita Lokhande Sizzles, Smoulders and Stuns in Whole Lot of Polka Dots!

As per the report, the individual infected with the virus had returned from Spain and was tested negative at the airport. However, later when he was quarantined, it was on the 12th day of the self-isolation, the person developed symptoms and was rushed to the hospital. On the other hand, the man's wife has been tested negative.

“Every person who could have possibly come in contact with the couple was also tested. Fortunately, all those test results are negative. This happened on March 26 and the society has been sealed off since. Cops have been stationed outside the building to make sure that no one exits or enters the society premises,” said the source. Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in the Fifth COVID-19 Test, Will Remain at Lucknow's Hospital Until Sixth Test Results Reflect the Same.

TV actress Ashita Dhawan, too, confirmed the news with TOI. She said, “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful.” Earlier, actor Sushant Singh's complex had been quarantined by the BMC after a COVID-19 positive case was found in the adjacent tower in their society. Stay tuned!